Activists demand Rajinikanth's arrest for shooting in Bandipur forest for 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls'

Fans of superstar Rajinikanth were over the moon after they learned that their favourite star is going to be a part of popular international show Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and finally make his television debut.

The actor recently wrapped up shooting his episode with Bear at Bandipur National Forest in the state of Karnataka and shared his experience via his social media channel saying, "Thank you very much dear @BearGrylls for an unforgettable experience ... love you. @DiscoveryIN thank you."

While audiences are eagerly waiting for the episode to air and how it will all pan out, several people have voiced their displeasure at Rajinikanth shooting in the forest. According to a report in Times of India, several activists have demanded Rajinikanth's arrest for shooting the episode in the national forest. In their complaint, they have stated that the superstar shooting in the forest might cause harm to the animals residing there.

Reports also suggest that one of the activists named Joseph Hoover wants the shoot to take place in the monsoon season which in turn would lessen the chances of a forest fire. Meanwhile, Thalaivar, in a statement urged fans to save water. He said, "Into The Wild is a truly unique show, at one level it offers adrenaline-pumping action, while at another, the show lends itself beautifully to driving a specific purpose for the larger good of society."

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen next in Thalaivar 168. The film also stars Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish. Interestingly, Rajinikanth is the second person after Prime Minister Narendra Modi who shot with Bear for his show and following in their footsteps Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also landed in Mysore yesterday and reached the location to shoot for an episode with Bear for his hit show.