Act on dengue fever or 'move aside': Kamal Haasan to TN govt

Headlines

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

This Indian film is highest grossing adult-rated movie, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

Watch: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction after young fan gifts hand-made bracelet goes viral

Pawan Kalyan's fans arrested for allegedly damaging theatre screen in Andhra Pradesh

Viral video: Gorgeous Pakistani bride's spellbinding dance to Aaj Sajeya steals hearts, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

This Indian film is highest grossing adult-rated movie, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

Watch: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction after young fan gifts hand-made bracelet goes viral

5 health benefits of eating green chilly

10 foods for gut health and digestion

Diabetes: 7 Indian desserts with low sugar content

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

This Indian film is highest grossing adult-rated movie, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

This SRK film was put on hold, released only after Darr, actor turned distributor himself; it's not Anjaam, Trimurti

Guns and Gulaabs: Makers introduce RajKummar Rao as Paana Tipu, drop new motion poster

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Act on dengue fever or 'move aside': Kamal Haasan to TN govt

Stepping up his attack on the Tamil Nadu government, actor Kamal Haasan today asked it to act on reports of dengue fever or "move aside" if it cannot.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2017, 12:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stepping up his attack on the Tamil Nadu government, actor Kamal Haasan today asked it to act on reports of dengue fever or "move aside" if it cannot.

He also took a dig at the government on the National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test (NEET) issue, over which it has come under flak for not getting the state exempted from it.

"A high school drop out may not perceive Neet problem.

But Dengue i know My child almost died of it (dengue). Work on it TN Govt. If unable move aside," (sic) Haasan tweeted.

He was apparently referring to reports of dengue fever affecting several people in parts of the state.

A woman and her two-day old baby had died of dengue in Coimbatore district on July 9.

The actor's latest statement comes amid his continuing war of words with the ruling AIADMK, including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, following his reported remarks of corruption in the government.

After being challenged by ministers to prove his charge or that he take the political plunge to expect a response to his allegations, the 62 year-old actor had yesterday asked people to digitally register instances of graft in the government.

"You should write to them if you had come across corruption in this government. Don't do that through letters or postcards as they will just tear those. Record them digitally and with dignity," he had said.

Responding to ministers demanding proof for his charges of corruption in government, Haasan said the entire state was making allegations in this regard and there were various media reports too.

The actor had said his detractors, "dear younger brother (D) Jayakumar (Finance Minister)", who wanted him to take the political plunge, or BJP's H Raja, were not aware that he has already entered politics.

"The day I expressed my voice against imposition of Hindi, I had become an amateur politician," he said in a statement uploaded on his Twitter page late last night.

Meanwhile, Raja today said the BJP was opposed to Haasan's reported plans to enter politics as the actor is an atheist and has attacked Hindu beliefs.

He was replying to a question why the BJP which was welcoming superstar Rajinikanth's plans to enter politics was against Haasan taking the plunge.

"The actor (Haasan) is an atheist to the core and has attacked Hindu beliefs and sentiments," Raja told reporters in Pudukottai.

There was a difference between Haasan entering politics and Rajinikanth taking the plunge, Raja said and claimed that the latter had not hurt any religion sentiments.

In Chennai, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundarajan wondered why Haasan chose to speak now against the alleged corruption in the ruling dispensation and not in the past.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ashok Pai, IIT graduate who is vice president of Rs 12.28 lakh crore company; know his pivotal role in TCS

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli turns waterboy for Team India as 12th man, viral video wins hearts

Isha Ambani-led Mukesh Ambani company to take on Tata firm, Nykaa with next move

'All have to try for a peaceful solution': Opposition INDIA MPs in Manipur

MORE

MOST VIEWED

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE