Acharya Twitter review: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's film opens to mixed response

The father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan multi starrer Acharya hit theatres today (April 29). Directed by Koratala Siva, the actioner, which stars actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is undoubtedly one of the highly-anticipated films this year. And after the massive success of RRR and KGF Chapter 2, both pan-India films made by directors from the South, Acharya faces high expectations, courtesy of RRR star Ram Charan.

Also, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty's reported cameo in Acharya, has left the fans eager to watch the film. The film's intriguing trailers too generated positive buzz and the moviegoers and fans have been looking forward to watching the action entertainer.

And now that the film has hit the silver screen, the early reviews have started pouring in on Twitter. With some cinephiles watching the movie's early morning shows, reviews about Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer are flooding social media.

The film has opened to mixed reviews, so to say. While a section of moviegoers are saying that Acharya is a sure shot blockbuster, others are of the opinion that the film is Koratala Siva's weakest work to date.

Check out the tweets below:

In the film, Chiranjeevi plays Acharya, while his son, Ram Charan essays the role of Siddha. Pooja plays Neelambari, and Sonu Sood as antagonist Basava, as per the movie's trailer. Regina Cassandra will be seen in an item song Saana Kastam.

The music for Acharya is composed by Mani Sharma, the cinematographer is Tirru, and editor Naveen Nooli was onboarded for the editing of the film, while it is bankrolled under Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company.