'Acharya’ teaser out! Ram Charan’s intense character Siddha leaves fans stunned

A trailer for Mega Power Star Ram Charan's forthcoming part Siddha has been released by the makers of 'Acharya'. The makers called Siddha's Saga, and it features Ram Charan in a never-before-seen traditional role in a village. He wears a maroon kurta with a rudraksha chain and a traditional yellow-red scarf.

Ram Charan has stubble and a moustache, as well as kumkum on his forehead, and he looks sharp. The shift from his soft, kind demeanour to his angry, justice-seeking persona is unmistakable. The trailer depicts Ram Charan wrestling and flipping a man with all of his strength.

‘Acharya’ is the first film in which Mega Star Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan appear in full-fledged roles together. The trailers indicate that the film will have multiple levels of people and a diverse range of subject.

Take a look at the teaser-

Take a look at the posters-

Koratala Siva directed the film, which was produced by Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company's Niranjan Reddy. Chiranjeevi's and Ram Charan's love interests are played by Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hedge, respectively.

A lot of moviegoers are excited to witness the most powerful and talented father-son duo on screen together in key roles on February 4th, even if they aren't mega fans.