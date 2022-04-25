Acharya FIRST review out: Ram Charan-Chiranjeevi starrer ‘sure-shot blockbuster’, says UAE-based critic

File Photo

Acharya, starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, will be released on April 29th this year, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year.

UAE based film critic Umair Sandhu took to his Instagram and shared the first review calling it a ‘sure-shot blockbuster.’



He wrote, "On thee who;e, Acharya has Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi + entertainment, in large doses. The film has the masala to work big time with the masses. This one will rewrite the rules of the game and the festive occasion (EID) will aid its potential. Sure shot blockbuster! Ram Charan stole the show all the way. Deadly duo of father and son. Fans will go gaga over the paisa vasool saga."



The critic also gave the movie 4 out of 5 stars.

Take a look:

Fans have been waiting for it to hit theatres, and some are expecting that movie will perform well at the box office.



Director Koratala Siva said that Kajal Aggarwal's role in Acharya was cut because he thought it was wrong to assign her in a character with no clear ending.

Rumours have been circulating for a few days that Kajal Aggarwal's role in the film Acharya has been completely cut off due to director Koratala Siva's choice. Just days before the film's release, Koratala Siva confirmed Kajal's part.

He went on to clarify that in the movie, Chiru doesn't have a love interest, according to the story. He discussed the matter with Kajal, and she agreed to drop out of the project.