Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla reveals reason behind dressing Urfi Javed, says, ‘There is a lot more to her..’

Urfi Javed, popularly known for her bizarre fashion sense keeps creating a buzz on social media with her new and unique looks. The model recently created a buzz when she wore designer Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s creations. Now, the director duo has revealed the reason behind collaborating with Urfi.

On Wednesday, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared a video featuring Urfi Javed in a lehenga and penned the reason for collaborating with her. The director duo wrote, “We dressed Uorfi Javed to show that there is a lot more to her than what meets the eye. For us, collaborating with Uorfi means acknowledging her courage.”

In the video, Urfi Javed could be seen posing in a stunning pastel pink organza lehenga and could be seen sharing her experience of collaborating with the director duo. The model said, "I was always a big fan so when they asked me for this I was so excited. It's inclusive... like when I went on the set I just didn't see tall and slim models... there everyone. It was so inclusive... you know that's what I actually stand for. So the lehenga, the detailing, embroidery, and the material are so rich it is so pretty. Every detailing... not even a single bead is like here and there. Perfect, perfect, perfect.”

Following the video, The designer duo also posted a couple of pictures on their Instagram handle and wrote, “Uorfi Javed stuns in a pastel pink organza lehenga and blouse, hand-crafted with western embroidery featuring sequins, Swarovski, and pearls.” The netizens however showed their discontentment over choosing Urfi as a model and also trolled her for make-up. One of the comments read, “It seems Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lost its market value and standard.” Another comment read, “This reputed designer just got defamed for keeping this vulgar woman as a model.” Another user wrote, “Zombie Looks, cheap makeup. At least you could have hired a good makeup artist when you were designing her in such a costly Lehanga.” Another one wrote, “The makeup is awful.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in MTV SplitsvillaX4 as a mischieve maker and she was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT that Karan Johar hosted.

