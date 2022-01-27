‘Absolute nonsense’: Nagarjuna denies commenting on Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

An interview with Nagarjuna, in which he comments for the first time on Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce, has been making the rounds since this morning. Nagarjuna has now turned to Twitter to deny the media stories, calling them "absolute nonsense." He also asked that rumours not be misrepresented as news.

"The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news (sic)," he tweeted.

The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!!

I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 27, 2022

Samantha applied for divorce first, according to an interview published to an entertainment portal, Indiaglitz, which reported Nagarjuna as stating, "Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision but he was more worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to the family's reputation."

The further quoted Nagarjuna as saying, "Naga Chaitanya consoled me as he thought I will be worried. They have been together for four years in their marriage life, but no problem like this came between them. They were so close and I don't know how it boiled down to this decision. They even celebrated New Year 2021 together. It looks like problems between them have arisen after that."

On the day Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, Nagarjuna took to Twitter and wrote, "With a heavy heart, let me say this! whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength (sic)."