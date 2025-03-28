When Abhishek Upmanyu didn’t acknowledge the gesture online, his fan gently reminded him of the gift in a playful post on X (formerly Twitter).

Stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu received a special gift from one of his social media followers. A Mumbai-based man, Darshan Rajguru, gifted the comedian an X Premium subscription.

When Abhishek Upmanyu didn’t acknowledge the gesture online, Darshan Rajguru gently reminded him of the gift in a playful post on X (formerly Twitter). The fan took to Instagram and wrote, "I gifted @AbhiUpmanyu year's subscription of X premium some days ago. You can check, he has a blue tick now. Dude deserves it. I watch all his shows on YouTube for free anyway. But the dude didn't even acknowledge it. This is so going into my autobiography."

Rare occasion of someone being nice on this platform https://t.co/fqPY4XY3mS — Abhishek Upmanyu (@AbhiUpmanyu) March 23, 2025

Upmanyu reacted to the post and wrote, "WHAT THE... bro that's very, very sweet! Maine dhyaan he nahi diya. Ye meri autobiography mein bhi jayega. (I did not even notice. This will be mentioned in my autobiography as well.)"

Abhishek Upmanyu also re-shared the post with a caption that read, "Rare occasion of someone being nice on this platform." On X, users have the option to buy X Premium subscriptions for others. The subscription offers benefits like the blue tick (if eligible), fewer ads, the ability to apply for ad revenue, prioritization of replies, ID verification, access to Media Studio, and higher usage limits on Grok.

One of the social media users wrote, "At this point dont forget to add "arrived on Earth May 1990" in your bio as well." The second one wrote, "Bass aisa pyaar chaiye logon se jo aapka subscription bhi pay karde.

Abhishek he did it for you, you do it for me okay? I will like , react, comment and subscribe to all your channels, video and post."