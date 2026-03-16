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Abhishek Banerjee on his double nomination at Critics' Choice Awards: 'Gives me a lot of confidence...'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee received two nominations at the 8th Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 for Best Actor for Stolen and Best Writing for Paatal Lok Season 2. He continues to shine with upcoming projects including Lust Stories 3, Toaster, Legacy, Section 84 and Side Heroes.

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Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 07:50 PM IST

Abhishek Banerjee on his double nomination at Critics' Choice Awards: 'Gives me a lot of confidence...'
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Actor Abhishek Banerjee has received two nominations at the 8th Critics’ Choice Awards 2026, recognising his powerful performances across both streaming and feature film formats this year. Banerjee has been nominated in the Best Actor category for the feature film Stolen and as part of the Best Writing team for the acclaimed series Paatal Lok Season 2, marking a significant moment in his evolving creative journey.

Recognition for Stolen and Paatal Lok Season 2

Abhishek Banerjee’s nomination for Stolen recognises his compelling lead performance in the film, while Paatal Lok Season 2 continues its strong run this year with multiple nominations, reaffirming the show’s impact on audiences and critics alike.

Speaking about the recognition, Abhishek Banerjee said, "In many ways, I feel like I have been waiting for this nomination since my first Critics’ Choice Award win for Best Supporting Actor for Paatal Lok. Years later, to be nominated for Best Actor for Stolen feels incredibly special. It gives me a lot of confidence and reminds me that, as actors, we must keep pushing ourselves to grow and evolve. If we continue to work hard and the right opportunities come our way, we can truly achieve what we seek in our careers."

Organised by the Film Critics Guild, India’s first and only registered association of film critics, in partnership with WPP Motion Entertainment, the Critics’ Choice Awards honour outstanding achievements in films, web series, documentaries, and short films across languages and platforms. The awards are voted on by a distinguished jury of 56 film critics from across the country, celebrating storytelling that pushes creative boundaries and reflects the diversity of Indian cinema and streaming content.

Also read: Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards

Abhishek Banerjee’s upcoming projects:

On the other hand, Abhishek Banerjee has a packed 2026, starring in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 3, the film Toaster (produced by Rajkummar Rao), and the Tamil web series Legacy alongside R. Madhavan. He is also set to star in Section 84 with Amitabh Bachchan and the comedy-drama Side Heroes.

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