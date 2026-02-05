Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Actor shares deleted scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, leaves netizens surprised

On his birthday, a deleted scene of Abhishek Bachchan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has gone viral. The clip, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, shows a humorous college moment that was cut due to the film’s length. Fans are enjoying this rare glimpse of his early Bollywood work.

As Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his birthday, an old and unseen moment from one of Bollywood’s most iconic films has caught the attention of fans once again. An online platform now hosts a deleted scene which features the actor and shows his first steps into the movie business. The 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham continues to be a popular family drama in Hindi cinema. The cast of the movie included Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in important roles. The movie maintains its popularity because of its dedicated fanbase, which has persisted throughout the years.

A film that still lives in people's hearts:

The movie displayed its enormous size, together with its deep emotional narrative and its unforgettable musical numbers. The film established a strong bond with viewers, which enabled it to achieve success at the box office. The filmmakers needed to delete several scenes from the movie because its extended duration required them to do so, which included Abhishek Bachchan's special appearance.

Abhishek Bachchan’s lesser-known cameo:

The general public does not know that Abhishek Bachchan was a short-lived member of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He had shot a short scene, but it did not make it to the final version of the film. The deleted scene from the movie has been available online for many years, and it still astonishes viewers who watch it.

Scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham:

The deleted scene shows Abhishek Bachchan sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in a college setting. The moment provides a light and humorous atmosphere. Kareena’s character in the scene describes her upcoming prom attendance. Abhishek’s character joins the conversation, and Kareena assumes he is asking her out. She quickly turns him down, only for Abhishek to calmly reply that he was not asking her to the prom; he simply wanted to know the time. The unexpected response creates a humorous moment that people will remember.

Why the scene was removed:

The scene presented itself as a component of a college montage, which brought both humorous elements and youthful vitality to the film. The filmmakers chose to remove certain sections from the movie because they wanted to maintain a compact narrative after completing their lengthy production. The resurfaced scene from his birthday functions as a special tribute to fans. The birthday celebration becomes more special through this offer, which shows his early career work together with his association with one of Bollywood's most legendary movies.