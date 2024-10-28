Abhishek Bachchan has been in the news recently for his alleged break-up rumours with wife and actor Aishwarya Rai, but he is much more than that. A new teaser from his upcoming film suggests that.

Abhishek Bachchan is all over the news for wrong reasons. The rumours of his alleged separation from wife and actor Aishwarya Rai have been doing rounds. News portals and gossip columns are full of all such news items. However, amid all the divorce romours, what everybody seems to have forgotten is his credentials as an actor. In recent times, Abhishek has emerged as one of the nuanced actors in Bollywood. Films like Manmarziyaan, Ghoomer and Dasvi have proven his acting prowess in a great way. Thanks to such a credible filmography, he is now working with o ne of the finest directors of current times—Shoojit Sircar.

Abhishek and Shoojit have collaborated on a new film titled ‘I Want To Talk’, set to be released on November 22, 2024. The first teaser of the film had shown Abhishek as a pot-bellied person. It was intriguing and gave an insight into his range as an actor. Apparently, the film is based on an NRI person and his relationship with his daughter.

Now, the makers have dropped a new teaser in which Abhishek Bachchan is voicing profound dialogue. He says, “If plan A fails, remember, there are 25 more letters in the alphabet and the emojis.”

In short, an actor should be treated more like an actor than a celebrity. Same rule should be applied on Abhishek Bachchan as well.

‘I Want To Talk’ also features Banita Sandhu and Johny Lever.