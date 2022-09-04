Search icon
Abhishek Bachchan reacts after Shehnaaz Gill asks 'what's the hype around beard?'

Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter to express her keenness to know the hype around beard day. Junior Bachchan attached a photo in response.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

Credit: Shehnaaz Gill-Abhishek Bachchan Twitter

We celebrate World Beard Day on the first Saturday of September, every year. It is celebrated in order to appreciate those who embrace having a beard. However, it had Shehnaaz Gill all confused.

On Saturday, Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter to express her keenness to know the "hype around beard day". She wrote, "What's all this hype around a beard it`s got its own day now! Shaving se kya problem hai? #WorldBeardDay" While many responded to Shehnaaz`s tweet, one exceptional response came from Abhishek Bachchan.

Junior Bachchan attached a photo in response to Shehnaaz Gill's tweet, which had a message - "It is not just a beard". Check it out. Talking about World Beard Day, although the origins of World Beard Day are uncertain, however, it is thought to have started in 800 AD with Danish Vikings, who would probably dedicate a day to their beards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen in John Abraham's next film 100%. The film will also have Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix movie Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will next be seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher. Ghoomer is being helmed by R Balki. This is Abhishek`s second collaboration with Balki after `Paa`. (With inputs from ANI)

