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Abhishek Bachchan on getting love for Raja Shivaji, being called Shambhu Raje at traffic signal: 'That has never happened'

Abhishek Bachchan revealed that a fan recently called him 'Shambhu Raje' at a traffic signal after watching Raja Shivaji, calling the experience emotional and unforgettable.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 13, 2026, 05:26 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan on getting love for Raja Shivaji, being called Shambhu Raje at traffic signal: 'That has never happened'
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Abhishek Bachchan says he was deeply touched after being recognised as 'Shambhu Raje' by a fan at a traffic signal following the release of his latest film, Raja Shivaji. The actor revealed that such a moment had never happened to him before in his career.

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to a fan calling him ‘Shambhu Raje’:

Abhishek Bachchan, who plays Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale in Raja Shivaji, has shared his experience of receiving positive reactions from audiences who watched him act in the film, especially from Marathi-speaking viewers. The actor explained during an interview that a driver recognised him at a traffic stop by calling him 'Shambhu Raje,' which is the name of his character in the movie.

Abhishek described the event as an unfamiliar situation which taught him how deeply people feel about their historical figures and their associated stories. The actor explained that filmmakers and actors must present characters with authentic and respectful portrayals because such audience reactions create heightened expectations.

Trust in Riteish Deshmukh’s vision:

Abhishek Bachchan attributed his casting in the movie to director Riteish Deshmukh, who showed him his confidence to perform the role. He explained that he agreed to the project because of the strong bond and understanding he shares with Riteish. Abhishek revealed that when Riteish first approached him, he did not even know he was being offered a film. The actor believes that Riteish will never request him to perform any task which he cannot execute with convincing results.

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Discovering a lesser-known part of history:

The actor also admitted that before working on Raja Shivaji, he was unaware that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had an elder brother. Learning about the relationship between Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale and Shivaji Maharaj became one of the most fascinating aspects of the project for him.

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