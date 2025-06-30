Despite the ongoing speculations, Aishwarya and Abhishek chose to maintain a dignified silence, keeping their private matters out of the public eye.

Of late, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage was speculated to be on the rocks, as rumours swirled that the couple are heading for separation. Despite the ongoing speculations, the duo chose to maintain a dignified silence, keeping their private matters out of the public eye. However, Abhishek recently broke his silence, putting speculation to rest. He stressed how such misinformation affects family, while slamming those who put out negativity.



What did Abhishek Bachchan say about her separation rumours with Aishwarya?

Abhishek said that he was more resilient to the rumours and negativity that surrounded him in the past. However, when it affects his family, it's more frustrating for him. He drew attention to the fact that negative news has a magnetic pull. "Previously, things that were said about me didn't affect me. Today, I have a family, and it's very upsetting. Even if I clarify something, people will turn it around. Because negative news sells. You're not me. You don't live my life. You're not answerable to the people that I'm answerable to,” he said in an interview with Etimes.



How did Abhishek Bachchan react to online hate?



Further, Abhishek highlighted the absurdity of the new wave of online trolling while stating that negative news makers need to deal with their conscience. "People who put out such negativity have to live with their conscience. They need to deal with their conscience and answer to their maker. See, it's not just me. I don't get affected. I know what the rigmarole of this place is. There are families involved. I'll give you a very good example of this whole new fad of trolling,” he said. He cited an example of his close friend and actor Sikander Kher sharing how a hurtful comment left by a troll on his social media made him furious.



"I dare you to come": Abhishek Bachchan challenges the troll



Abhishek cited an example of his close friend and actor Sikander Kher, illustrating how trolls never have the guts to come and tell one to their face. He shared that Sikander received a hurtful comment left by a troll on his social media made him furious. He said that his friend responded by posting his address, challenging him to say the same thing to his face. “If you're going to say it on the internet, I dare you to come say it to me on my face. That person clearly will never have the guts to come and tell me this on my face. If someone comes and tells me things on my face, then I will feel they have conviction. I will respect that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya, married in 2007, have been tight-lipped about the ongoing speculations. Workwise, Abhishek will next be seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, which is directed by Madhumita. It will premiere on ZEE5 on July 4.