Abhishek Bachchan feels ‘embarrassed’ as Apoorva Lakhia calls him ‘Batman’

Abhishek Bachchan and filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia collaborated in the 2003 movie, Mumbai Se Aya Mera Dost, co-starring Lara Dutta.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan learned about Apoorva Lakhia calling him Batman of Bollywood. (Credits: Instagram)

Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia recently made a statement that if Bollywood stars are all superheroes, then Abhishek Bachchan would be Batman. For those who do not know, the actor and director collaborated for the 2003 film, Mumbai Se Aya Mera Dost. When Abhishek Bachchan learned about Apoorva Lakhia calling him Batman of Bollywood, he said that he felt embarrassed.

Abhishek Bachchan was quoted as saying during an interview with ETimes, “I am very embarrassed. Apu (poorva) is family to me. From the first time we met, when he came to pitch Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost to now, he instantly became family. He's been a part of my life for over 20 years.”

The actor added, “He's a close collaborator of mine, he's like my elder brother. He's a part of every momentous occasion in my life — be it my wedding or my daughter's birth or any milestone. He's considered family at home as well. So, I think his emotions towards me may have made him say that.”

Why Apoorva Lakhia called Abhishek Bachchan Batman

Apoorva Lakhia was quoted as saying while speaking to Sidharth Kannan during an interview that Abhishek Bachchan may be Amitabh Bachchan’s son and Aishwarya Rai’s husband, but there is nobody like him. The director stated, “If everyone is a superhero in the film industry, let’s say Salman Khan is Superman, Shah Rukh Khan is Spiderman, then Abhishek is Batman because he is not a superhero, he is a human being. He is a relatable human being like Bruce Wayne, who comes from an affluent family but he is down to earth and wants to help people. I always say my superhero is a human being, and that is Abhishek Bachchan.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s forthcoming films

Abhishek Bachchan’s line-up includes R Balki’s directorial, Ghoomer. The actor has already wrapped up shoot for the movie.

In addition to this, Abhishek Bachchan will be a part of the movie, SSS7. Backed by Abhishek Bachchan, the venture will see him as the protagonist.

He is also part of Remo D'Souza's next and Shoojit Sircar's forthcoming drama.

