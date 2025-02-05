According to reports, Abhishek has secured a lucrative lease agreement with the SBI, registered on September 28, 2021, for 15 years.

Abhishek Bachchan's business savvy is paying off, literally. The actor, known for his impressive film career, has a keen eye for investments and real estate. His portfolio is reportedly generating substantial returns, supplementing his income from film projects. One of his lucrative ventures is leasing the ground floor of his opulent Juhu mansion, Vatsa and Ammu. The property has been rented to the State Bank of India (SBI), earning Abhishek a staggering monthly rent. This strategic move showcases his business acumen, leveraging his assets to create a steady stream of income.

Abhishek's decision to rent to SBI, a reputable and stable tenant, ensures a consistent and substantial rental income. This savvy investment move demonstrates his ability to think beyond his acting career, securing his financial future through smart business decisions.

According to reports, Abhishek has secured a lucrative lease agreement with the SBI, registered on September 28, 2021, for 15 years. As per the agreement, the SBI pays a staggering Rs 18.90 lakh as monthly rent to Abhishek. What's more, the monthly rental is set to increase to Rs 23.6 lakh after five years and Rs 29.53 lakh after 10 years.

Interestingly, the SBI has already made a transaction of Rs 2.26 crore, covering the total rent for the year. This deal not only showcases Abhishek's savvy business acumen but also highlights the growing trend of celebrities leveraging their assets to generate significant revenue streams.

Abhishek’s Juhu property is a pricey affair due to its prime location in central Juhu, a posh area where property rates are sky-high. The bungalow itself spans around 3,150 sq. ft, but it's the address that drives up the value. As for why the bank is willing to pay a hefty sum to lease the property, it's likely because of the property's reputation and the Bachchan family's stature. The property was previously leased to Citibank for many years, which suggests that it's a desirable location for businesses and institutions.