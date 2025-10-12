Abhishek Bachchan dances with Jaya Bachchan on 'Teri Bindiya Re', netizens say 'song should be for Aishwarya'

In the viral clip, Abhishek went down to a visibly emotional Jaya and danced with her as Amitabh and Jaya's song 'Teri Bindiya Re' played in the background. He then gave her a warm hug and a tender kiss on her head before escorting her back to her seat.

At the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025, actor Abhishek Bachchan paid a touching tribute to his father, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Saturday. Taking the stage, Abhishek performed a lively medley of some of Big B's most popular songs from over the decades. The performance evoked nostalgia in the crowd for Big B's timeless contributions to Indian cinema. He walked down the stage and shared a moment with his mother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who was seen visibly emotional as she watched her son's performance from the audience.



Abhishek shares moment with Jaya Bachchan, netizens miss Aishwarya Rai Bachchan



Abhishek went down to a visibly emotional Jaya and danced with her as Amitabh and Jaya's song 'Teri Bindiya Re' played in the background. He then gave her a warm hug and a tender kiss on her head before escorting her back to her seat. The cute mother-son duo moment has been circulating online, sparking mixed reactions on social media. Some users enquired about Abhishek's wife and actress Aishwarya's absence, while a few felt the moment should be between him and Aishwarya.



Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, "All this is fine, but where is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?" Another user commented, "This song should be for Aishwarya and not for super moody Jaya Bachchan." "Wish him to be the same sweet to Aishwarya as he is with his mom," read a comment.





Abhishek Bachchan wins Filmfare Best Actor Award



It was also a big night for Abhishek, as he won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for his performance in I Want to Talk. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want to Talk revolves around the story of Arjun Sen, a Bengali man chasing the American dream, who learns that he has just 100 days to live. The film follows his emotional attempt to reconnect with his estranged seven-year-old daughter.

While receiving the award, the Paa actor looked visibly emotional and thanked his family for being in his support throughout his highs and lows. The Sarkar actor gave special acknowledgement to his wife Aishwaya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. While holding the black lady, Abhishek said, "This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I’ve practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special."

"To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today," he added.



Abhishek also dedicated his award to Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya, saying that I Want to Talk is about a father and a daughter. "I want to dedicate it to my hero, my father, and to my other hero, my daughter. Thank you so much, I cannot express what this means to me," he said.



(With inputs from ANI)