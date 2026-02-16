FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Abhishek Bachchan confirms being part of King, reveals new look, fans react: 'I am just flattered...'

Abhishek Bachchan revealed his new look is for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. Fans are excited and the action thriller, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, releases on 24 December 2026 with a star-studded cast.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan confirms being part of King, reveals new look, fans react: 'I am just flattered...'
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently spoke about his new hairstyle during a session organised as part of the Global Business Summit 2026. When asked about his appearance, he said, 'I am just flattered that you noticed that I have changed my look. Yes, I am currently shooting for my new film, which is called King.' However, the actor declined to share further details about the film. Siddharth Anand and stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role direct the movie. Abhishek confirmed his involvement in the film at the summit, adding that he is excited about the project but kept his role a secret for now.

Fans react excitedly:

The confirmation made the fans extremely happy. Social media users shared their excitement in their posts because they expected Abhishek to deliver a performance that matched his powerful role in Yuva. Some fans praised his appearance because they believed his looks had improved with time. The movie required him to perform as an intense villain who would boost the story's dangerous elements.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek's father, expressed his happiness about the news. He responded to a fan post about Abhishek playing a villain with the message, 'All the best Abhishek, it’s TIME!!' The fans interpreted this as proof that Abhishek would play a crucial role in the movie.

Also read: Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri with dance and devotion at Isha Yoga Centre

About the film:

Red Chillies Entertainment produced the action thriller film King. The movie features a large cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Saurabh Shukla. The movie might also feature Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji, but their roles remain unconfirmed at this time. The film will make its theatrical debut on 24 December 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand reunite for their second project together through this film, following their successful work on Pathaan. Shah Rukh explained his character contains complex personality traits, which include both uplifting qualities and dangerous aspects. He expressed his desire to take on different types of roles, but he needs to proceed with caution because making modern films presents difficulties.

