Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease

Abhinay, who had been battling liver problems for quite some time, was residing alone and had continued to work, despite his poor health condition, because of financial constraints.
Tamil film actor Abhinay, who starred along with actor Dhanush in his debut film 'Thulluvadho Illamai', passed away at his residence in the city early on Monday morning. He was just 44.
It may be recalled that actors Dhanush and KPY Bala had extended financial assistance to the late actor for his medical treatment.
Abhinay shot to the limelight with his debut film 'Thulluvadho Illamai', which was written by Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan and directed by his father Kasthuri Raja. He played one of the pivotal characters of the film, the story of which revolved around six high school students.
The film, which went on to emerge a huge commercial success, brought both Dhanush and Abhinay under the limelight.
Abhinay went on to act in several films in Tamil and Malayalam until 2014. However, after that his health condition deteriorated. The actor had also been working as a dubbing artiste. He again made a comeback this year with director Abhishek Leslie's Tamil film, 'Game of Loans'.
In fact, the actor had turned up for a press conference of the film in October this year. The film, which featured Abhinay along with Nivas Adithan, Ester Noronha, and Athvik Jalandhar, had music by Joe Costa and cinematography by Sabari. Editing for the film was by Pradeep Jenifer and art direction was by Sajan. The story of the film revolved around the plight of those who took loans in the present day and age.
Sources said that the mortal remains of the actor, who passed away at around 4.00 am on Monday morning, would be kept at the place he resided in Kodambakkam for the public to pay homage.