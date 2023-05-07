Abdu Rozik says 'swagat nahi karoge humara' as he returns to Mumbai, watch viral video

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Saturday night, Bigg Bogg 16 fame Abdu Rozik came back to Mumbai. He interacted with paps at the airport and said that he missed Mumbai, he further added, “swagat nahi karoge humara”. The video of the singer is now going viral on social media.

Watch:

The singer was heard thanking AR Rahman as he recently performed with him at his concert. A few days ago, Abdu even shared a photo with AR Rahman and wrote, “What an honor and privilege to perform with legend @arrahman last night in Pune. Thank you for giving me this chance and to your family and amazing team @btosproductions for supporting me so much. #concert #music #singer #artist #grammy #academy #oscar #india #chennai #uae #tajikistan.”

Netizens reacted to his post, and one of them wrote, “You deserve the best for your good heart Abdu. More than anything you’re just a beautiful human with a kind heart. Keep going. Everyone loves you.”

The second one said, “Abdu, your vibe & aura is just unbelievable & unparalleled!! Onwards and upwards! God bless you.” The third one said, “At very young age you achieved so much and this is huge sharing stage with A.R.rahman sir and sing a song Love u Abdyaa.”

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan, who were a part of the 'mandali' inside the house, have been involved in a major feud with each other recently. Amid their fallout, the Tajikistan-born singer Rozik attended the rapper Stan's concert in Dubai on April 25.

In his attempt to bury the hatchet between the two, Abdu even gifted a rare eternal UAE rose to the Bigg Boss 16 winner as he took to his Instagram, shared a picture with his gift, and wrote, "Rare eternal rose that never dies symbolises long life, love and brotherhood", tagging MC Stan. He even took to his Instagram Stories last night and shared a few glimpses of the rapper's performance from his concert.