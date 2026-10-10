Aastha Gill calls her debut Punjabi EP Wild Card 'a true homecoming moment': 'Wanted it to be absolutely perfect'

Aastha Gill has released Wild Card, her debut independent Punjabi EP featuring 21 Shots, Farebi and Calgary. Following an eight-month hiatus, the singer explores love, betrayal and long-distance relationships while returning to her Punjabi roots with a contemporary pop sound.

Singer Aastha Gill has released her Punjabi EP Wild Card, marking her debut as an independent artist with a Punjabi project of her own. Released on Rthyms, the world's first fully automated music label, the EP features three tracks: 21 Shots, Farebi and Calgary. Gill, who has previously collaborated with Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh on Punjabi hits, is taking charge of her music with the release. The project comes after an eight-month hiatus during which she worked on refining her sound. It explores relationships, betrayal, long-distance love and loyalty through contemporary Punjabi storytelling.

The EP opens with 21 Shots, which centres on a relationship between a law student in London and a man from Punjab. Farebi, written by Gurjit Gill, follows a woman confronting an unfaithful partner who prioritises parties and his new G-Wagon over their relationship. The third track, Calgary, written by Rym Gill, explores the challenges of a long-distance relationship. It follows a Punjabi woman living through the Canadian winter while her partner pursues his music career in Chandigarh. Drawing on the imagery associated with Jeona Morh, the song portrays her resolve to stand by her relationship despite rumours and the distance between them.

Speaking about the release, Gill said, "Releasing my debut Punjabi EP, Wild Card, independently has been a liberating experience and a true homecoming for me. Over the years, I’ve done some amazing Punjabi features, but this is the first time I am steering the ship entirely on my own terms." The singer also spoke about the effort that went into getting the language and delivery right. “Because it's so close to my heart, I wanted it to be absolutely perfect, my Punjabi actually needed a lot of polishing and we went through countless takes and retakes in the studio to get the diction, the grit, and the emotion exactly right.”

Explaining the EP's title, Gill said, "We decided to call the EP Wild Card because it represents the unexpected; no one in their wildest dreams thought I would drop this kind of project right now." She added that the three songs offer different takes on contemporary Punjabi music. “We took gritty narratives, wrapped them up in a hyper-stylized pop universe, and I can't wait for my fans to experience this ultimate wild card move.”

The EP's visual identity combines vibrant pop colours, funky elements and high-fashion styling, with Gill sporting a series of statement looks across the project. Wild Card is available on all major streaming platforms.

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