Aashram season 4: Bobby Deol shares intriguing teaser, video goes viral

Bobby Deol/Instagram

The third season of Aashram, starring Bobby Deol, premiered on MX Player yesterday. Even when viewers began binge-watching the show, the actor teased the following season, piqued their interest even more. Season 4 of the Prakash Jha-directed drama will premiere next year, and based on the teaser, it appears to be a more gripping drama.

In the teaser, Baba is overheard asking a cop how he can arrest a God in one incident. Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar), on the other hand, returns to the ashram in a startling twist. Despite the fact that everyone is questioning her decision, she appears to have a strategy in mind. The character is seen getting dressed as a bride near the end of the teaser, hinting at a major twist in the following season.

Sharing the video, Bobby Deol wrote, “Baba antaryami hain, woh aapke mann ki baatein jante hain. Isliye #Aashram3 episodes ke saath, #Aashram4 ki ek jhalak bhi saath laaye hain sirf @mxplayer par.”



In season 3, Bobby Deol has returned as Baba Nirala, - the megalomaniac baba, who continues to bend every norm to suit himself and has become a power-hungry enemy, is at the centre of Ek Badnaam Aashram. He considers himself to be superior to all others and considers himself to be God. Aashram's strength has reached its pinnacle. This 'badnaam' Aashram continues to exploit women, engage in drug trafficking, and exert control over local politics. Pammi, on the other hand, is up all night plotting retribution against Bhagwaan Nirala.



Also read: Ashram 3 teaser: Bobby Deol returns as Baba Nirala, gives sneak peek of thrilling plot

Speaking about 'Aashram,' the third season of the series is keenly awaited by his fans. Deol shared details with DNA about the show and said, "I think what happened with Ashram was Season 1 was split into Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. So a lot of people and everybody is getting confused that Season 3 is coming out, actually, it is Season 2. But maybe they will come out with Season 2 Chapter 3, you know. I don't know when it is coming out, but even I want it to come out soon. Because of Corona, it got delayed, and hopefully, it should be out in May but I am not sure."