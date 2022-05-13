Aashram 3 trailer: Bobby Deol turns ‘god’ in crime-drama, Esha Gupta’s entry leaves fans excited

Aashram 3 trailer/MX Player YouTube

Aashram 3 is due to be released soon, after much anticipation from fans. The teaser was out today, and it is all things intense.

Bobby Deol has returned as Baba Nirala, - the megalomaniac baba, who continues to bend every norm to suit himself and has become a power-hungry enemy, is at the centre of Ek Badnaam Aashram. He considers himself to be superior to all others and considers himself to be God. Aashram's strength has reached its pinnacle. This 'badnaam' Aashram continues to exploit women, engage in drug trafficking, and exert control over local politics. Pammi, on the other hand, is up all night plotting retribution against Bhagwaan Nirala.

Fans were excited to witness Esha Gupta and her scorching chemistry with Bobby Deol after seeing the trailer. One wrote, “Esha gupta is the biggest addition in Aashram series . Waiting eagerly to watch esha.”





Speaking about 'Aashram,' the third season of the series is keenly awaited by his fans. Deol shared details with DNA about the show and said, "I think what happened with Ashram was Season 1 was split into Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. So a lot of people and everybody is getting confused that Season 3 is coming out, actually, it is Season 2. But maybe they will come out with Season 2 Chapter 3, you know. I don't know when it is coming out, but even I want it to come out soon. Because of Corona, it got delayed, and hopefully, it should be out in May but I am not sure."



The cast includes, Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta Jha, Rajeev Siddhartha, Parinitaa Seth, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Esha Gupta, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta and Navdeep Tomar.