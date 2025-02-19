In the new season of Ek Badnaam Aashram 3, Aaditi Pohankar returns to break Baba Nirala's empire from deep inside and also manages to develop cracks between Bhoppa (Chandan Roy Sanyal) and Monty (Bobby Deol).

Bobby Deol is back as Baba Nirala with the second part of Ek Badnaam Aasharam 3 and the official trailer has given a sneak peek of Babaji's doomsday. On Wednesday, the official trailer of the series was released with a grand event, in the presence of the cast and crew. Aasharam 3 will continue from the last instalment, with Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar) getting released from jail, due to Baba Nirala, and her re-entry into his empire for the worst.

The trailer confirms that Aaditi's true motive to re-enter Aasharam is destroying his kingdom and rule once and forever. With her charm and lustrous beauty, Pammi manages to seduce Bhopa (Chandan Roy Sanyal), which ultimately leads to a crack in his friendship with Monty aka Baba Nirala.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, several netizens commented on the new season's premise. A user wrote, "Jap Naam jap naam ....jai ho baba ka ...bahut dino se intezar mein tha finally aagaya." Another user wrote, "Finally Date Mil Gayi" One of the netizens wrote, "Extremely excited to watch."

Bobby Deol on Ek Badnaam Aasharam

Reflecting on his role and character, Bobby Deol said, “Baba Nirala believes he’s invincible and his power is unmatched – but the thing about power is — it’s fickle. This season he’s at his most vulnerable, yet that’s exactly what makes him even more dangerous. Every decision he makes adds layers to his character, making the story even more gripping. It’s an emotionally intense, action-packed ride, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it”.

Directed and produced by National Award-winner Prakash Jha, ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’ season 3 part 2 also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in key roles. Ek Badnaam Aasharam 3 Part 2 episodes will stream from February 27.

