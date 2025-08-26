Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Aashiqui, Rockstar, Aashiqui 2, know 5 Bollywood films that are remembered more for their songs than stories

Some Bollywood films live on not for their stories but for their unforgettable music. From the timeless tracks of Aashiqui and Dil Se to the soulful melodies of Tum Bin, the passion of Rockstar, and the romance of Aashiqui 2, these movies are remembered through their songs.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 02:55 PM IST

Bollywood is incomplete without its music. Over the decades, many films have become immortal not just for their storylines but because of their unforgettable soundtracks. In fact, some movies continue to live on in people’s hearts purely through their songs, even when the films themselves fade from memory. Here are five Bollywood films that owe their legacy to their music.

Aashiqui (1990)

Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui became iconic thanks to its timeless soundtrack. Songs like “Nazar Ke Samne” and “Jaane Jigar Jaaneman” turned the film into a musical blockbuster and continue to resonate even today.

Dil Se (1998)

While Dil Se is remembered for Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala’s intense performances, it is A.R. Rahman’s music that made it legendary. Tracks like “Chaiyya Chaiyya” and “Jiya Jale” remain cultural milestones.

Tum Bin (2001)

A romantic drama with newcomers, Tum Bin found success largely because of its heartfelt soundtrack. Songs like “Koi Fariyaad” and “Tumhare Siva” are still considered some of the most soulful Bollywood tracks.

Rockstar (2011)

Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar became a cult classic, thanks to A.R. Rahman’s unforgettable album. With tracks like “Sadda Haq” and “Kun Faya Kun”, the film continues to live through its powerful and emotionally charged music.

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

The spiritual successor to the 1990 hit, Aashiqui 2, brought back the magic of music-driven cinema. Its album, with chart-toppers like “Tum Hi Ho” and “Sun Raha Hai,” defined an era of Bollywood love songs.

Bollywood films and music are inseparable, but some movies achieve immortality purely because of their soundtracks. From the soulful melodies of Tum Bin to the passionate intensity of Rockstar, these films prove that songs can sometimes outlive the movies themselves, carrying their legacy for generations.

