Aasha Bhosle dies at 92: PM Modi condoles demise of India's singing legend, says, 'her voice carried a timeless brilliance'

PM Narendra Modi condoles the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi condoles the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday.

PM Modi on his X, wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Asha Bhosle ji, one of India's most renowned and versatile voices. Her unique musical journey spanning decades has enriched our cultural heritage and touched the hearts of countless people around the world. From soulful melodies to spirited compositions, her voice carried a timeless brilliance."

He added, " I will forever cherish the memories of my conversations with her. My heartfelt condolences to her family, fans, and music lovers. She will continue to inspire future generations, and her songs will forever resonate in people's lives."