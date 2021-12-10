‘Aarya 2’ Twitter review: Fans applaud Sushmita Sen’s top-notch performance, fierce avatar

'Aarya 2', starring Sushmita Sen, is now available on Disney+ Hotstar, and fans are ecstatic about it. Early social media feedback suggests that Aarya's second season will be a huge success. Following the premiere of this crime-thriller, some individuals flocked to Twitter to praise it, saying it was even better than the first season. Sushmita Sen as Aarya, according to netizens, has nailed it like no one else. People have praised Sushmita's style, performance, charisma, and strong appearance in the show.

Praising the show, a fan wrote, "Now that #AaryaSeason2 is on @DisneyPlusHS, please watch it. Highly recommended... @RamKMadhvani and the team have brought a better second season and @thesushmitasen is in a fantastic form. What a fabulously shot holi sequence. I had goosebumps. But begin from the beginning."

Now that #AaryaSeason2 is on @DisneyPlusHS, please watch it. Highly recommended... @RamKMadhvani and the team have brought a better second season and @thesushmitasen is in a fantastic form. What a fabulously shot holi sequence. I had goosebumps. But begin from the beginning — bedika (@iambedika) December 10, 2021

Take a look at some other tweets too-

#AaryaSeason2 - Woah. It’s as gripping & more unpredictable than season 1. @thesushmitasen’s performance is OUTSTANDING. The calmness yet fierceness is balanced beautifully. That smile, it hides so much. Gosh, I felt my stomach churn each episode, worried what would happen next. — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) December 10, 2021

Such an Euphoric series.. #AaryaSeason2 That always gives me Goosebumps while Watching....

Great Efforts by the Creators...

Just I loved it..."SHERNI WAAPAS AA CHUKI HAI" !! https://t.co/c5680QDOsh December 10, 2021

Finished #AaryaSeason2 lately. And it's really mind blowing. Performance by @thesushmitasen was jaw dropping sometimes. #Aarya2 is not a story about Glorification of sacrificing mother but it's a strory of a strong and independent woman which is the most rare in Indian Cinema. — (@AnAbodeOfDemons) December 10, 2021

Couple of episodes into #AaryaSeason2 and it's as compelling and solid as the first season. Sushmita Sen is just outstanding! For those who missed out on the first season, it's an underrated gem. @DisneyPlusHS — DRacarys (@Dr_Kopite) December 10, 2021

The first season of 'Aarya' was a huge hit. The show also included Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, and Jayant Kripalani, in addition to Sushmita Sen. Sushmita Sen portrayed Aarya, a mother of three children and the wife of a businessman who was fatally shot in broad daylight in the show. She then takes over the illegal opium trade, doing everything she can to safeguard her children.