Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

‘Aarya 2’ Twitter review: Fans applaud Sushmita Sen’s top-notch performance, fierce avatar

The first season of 'Aarya' was a huge hit. The show also included Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, and Jayant Kripalani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2021, 03:41 PM IST

‘Aarya 2’ Twitter review: Fans applaud Sushmita Sen’s top-notch performance, fierce avatar

'Aarya 2', starring Sushmita Sen, is now available on Disney+ Hotstar, and fans are ecstatic about it. Early social media feedback suggests that Aarya's second season will be a huge success. Following the premiere of this crime-thriller, some individuals flocked to Twitter to praise it, saying it was even better than the first season. Sushmita Sen as Aarya, according to netizens, has nailed it like no one else. People have praised Sushmita's style, performance, charisma, and strong appearance in the show. 

 

Praising the show, a fan wrote, "Now that #AaryaSeason2 is on @DisneyPlusHS, please watch it. Highly recommended... @RamKMadhvani and the team have brought a better second season and @thesushmitasen is in a fantastic form. What a fabulously shot holi sequence. I had goosebumps. But begin from the beginning."

Take a look at some other tweets too-

The first season of 'Aarya' was a huge hit. The show also included Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, and Jayant Kripalani, in addition to Sushmita Sen. Sushmita Sen portrayed Aarya, a mother of three children and the wife of a businessman who was fatally shot in broad daylight in the show. She then takes over the illegal opium trade, doing everything she can to safeguard her children.

 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.