Aaron Carter dies at 34: How American singer’s death is eerily similar to Bollywood legend Sridevi’s demise

Aaron Carter and Sridevi (File photo)

In tragic news, popular American singer and child star Aaron Carter passed away at the age of 34, and the cause of his death has not yet been released. Carted died on Saturday, and his body was found at his residence in California, United States.

According to the entertainment website TMZ, Aaron Carter was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California, and the police had discovered his body inside his bathtub. It is speculated that Carter had drowned, but the actual cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Carter rose to fame as a child star in the early 2000s with his hit album "Aaron's Party (Come Get It). He has also starred in several reality shows and is the younger brother of Nick Carter, a member of the legendary boy band Backstreet Boys.

According to AFP reports, the police spokesperson had said that officers responded to Carter's home at 10:58 am and found a body, but were not yet able to publicly identify the person. It is suspected that Carted had drowned in his tub.

One of the most uncanny things about the death of Aaron Carter is its eerie similarity to the death of another public figure – Sridevi, who was one of the most legendary actresses in Bollywood.

Sridevi, too, had died after her body was discovered in the bathtub of a hotel bathroom in Dubai. Though initial reports suggested that Sridevi had died because of a cardiac arrest, her death was later ruled out as an “accidental drowning” in her bathtub.

Parallels between Aaron Carter and Sridevi's death case

According to preliminary reports, Aaron Carter’s body was found inside his bathtub, similar to the case of Sridevi’s death. Though the clear cause of death is not released yet, Carter is speculated to have drowned inside his bathtub.

Sridevi, who had no past of drug or alcohol abuse, had reportedly drowned in her bathtub after consuming alcohol. The actress, in the past, had no public issues when it came to substance abuse or controversies regarding alcohol.

Similarly, Aaron Carter has not had any public reports of drug or alcohol abuse, though it has been speculated over the years that his weight loss and “visible” deterioration in health were associated with drug abuse. Some entertainment outlets have also reported that as a child star, Carter had a tough life and so, he dabbled in substances.

The exact cause of the death of Aaron Carter has not been revealed yet, though many are speculating that he had drowned in his tub after consuming alcohol.

