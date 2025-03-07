Renowned Bollywood singer Udit Narayan, recently, stirred a massive controversy after kissing a female fan during a live performance. The incident occurred when a girl went up to the singer, asking for a selfie.

Renowned Bollywood singer Udit Narayan, recently, stirred a massive controversy after kissing a female fan during a live performance. The incident occurred when a girl went up to the singer, asking for a selfie.

She kissed him on the cheeks and, in return, Udit Narayan kissed her on the lips, leading to a severe backlash. However, the singer later reacted to the controversy, asserting that he is not ashamed or embarrassed.

In a conversation with ETimes, he said, "Why should I be? Do you hear any regret or sorrow in my voice? In fact, I am laughing as I talk to you. It is not something sleazy or secret. It is there in the public domain. My heart is pure. If some people want to see something dirty in an act of pure affection, then I feel sorry for them. I also want to thank them".

Days after the incident, actress Kunickaa Sadanand reacted to the whole controversy saying that "Udit Narayan kissed on the wrong place." In a chat with Hindi Rush, Sadanand said, "Udit Narayan ji ne kiss kia wo toh theek kia, lekin galat jagah par kiya. Gaal par kar deta lekin ab… (Udit Narayan kissed her, that’s all right, but he kissed on the wrong place. He should’ve kissed her on the cheek).

She added, "I don’t blame anybody. Ab ladki bhi toh aayi hai saamne. Aapne aadmi pe kyu daal diya, ki tumne kyu kiss kiya? Ab aapki thali mein laddoo saj ke aayenge toh fir kya aap khayenge nahi unko? (The girl also came forward for the kiss. Why have you put the blame only on the man? If sweets are served on your plate, wouldn’t you eat them?). That’s not fair. Just because he’s Udit Narayan, you’re saying why did you kiss her?”

The actress further said that the vibes are wuite different when you're performing on a stage, amidst a heavy crowd. "Arey bhai, pehli baat toh stage show karna na (First of all, doing a stage show), it’s a different emotion altogether. You’re so excited, the audience is giving you so much, you’re on a high. And jaise na aap nashe mein hote hain na, uss high mein, kabhi kabhi aap aisa dance ka step kar dete hain ki aapko pata nahi tha ki aap aisa dance bhi kar pate hain. You do so much! Aapke kuchh notes aise nikalte hain, kuchh performance aise nikalte hain. I know ki bahut saari auratein mujhe trash karengi ya troll karengi, ki what does she think, but aap khud ko bhi toh dekho, aap sirf aadmi ko kyu blame karogi? (You’re like in a trance. You sometimes dance like you didn’t know you could. You hit different notes, perform differently. I know a lot of women will trash or troll me, but you should see your own actions instead of just blaming the man)", she stated.