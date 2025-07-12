Aap Jaisa Koi movie review: R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh's nuanced act in thought-provoking romance marred by disjointed narrative

Aap Jaisa Koi tackles the issue of men policing women’s lives, although it conveys its message, but weak narrative dilutes its impact.

Director: Vivek Soni



Star cast: R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh



Where to watch: Netflix



Runtime: 1hr 55mins



Rating: 3 Stars

A 42-year-old Sanskrit teacher, Shrirenu, finds an unexpected connection with 32-year-old Madhu Bose, a bold and unapologetic French teacher. As their love story unfolds, complexities follow with awkward moments and looming shadows of patriarchy threatening to disrupt their blossoming romance. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film has poetic aspirations, with melodious music and captivating visual storytelling, coupled with an impactful theme; however, these elements aren’t enough to salvage the narrative. Despite being technically sound, it was marred by a sloppy screenplay and a lack of emotional depth.

The film begins on a promising note with fresh fantasy sequences, but it quickly loses momentum with the ill-timed musical numbers and forced comedic moments. The household drama, intended to be a commentary on patriarchy, feels stale and sucks energy out of the narrative. However, the second half shows improvement, keeps engaged with twists and turns. The film's climax has a commentary on the entrenched patriarchal mindset that judges women harshly. While the direction, performance and music are in place, the film falters in evoking emotional depth and lacks soul.

R Madhavan's character gives deja vu to ‘Manu’ from Aanand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu. Nevertheless, he still manages to be a delight to watch, showcasing his impressive emotional range that effortlessly carries the weight of the narrative. Fatima Sana Shaikh’s onscreen presence is undeniable, coupled with her expressive eyes, she makes her performance unforgettable. She brings a perfect balance of depth and authenticity to her character. The 'kick in your balls' guy played by Namit Das was a perfect fit for the role of the 'hero ka dost'. The casting director's keen eye for talent is showcased in assembling Fatima and R Madhavan's family members, with Ayesha Raj and Manish Chaudhari delivering effortless performances.





In Aap Jaisa Koi, Radhika Anand and Jehan Handa's script boldly puts patriarchy under the lens with a new perspective on romance. The theme tackles the issue of men policing women’s lives, although it conveys its message, but weak narrative dilutes its impact. The film delivers some powerful dialogue, but shortcomings undermine the effectiveness of its thought-provoking theme.



Justin Prabhakaran’s music seems to dance in harmony with the visuals, enhancing the mood and tone of the film. Raj Shekhar’s lyrics are thoughtful and capture the essence of each scene, whether it be a melancholic or romantic reflection, adding depth to the narrative. Debojeet Ray’s cinematography is captivating, with a palette and visuals akin to turning the pages of a novel. The camerawork weaves a musical storytelling. Overall, music and cinematography are the highlights of the film. In a nutshell, 'Aap Jaisa Koi' is a breezy novel-like exploration of a 'barabar wala pyar'. The nuanced performances of R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and the film’s intention make it worth watching for those interested in thought-provoking cinema.



Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Adar Poonawalla, Aap Jaisa Koi is streaming on Netflix on July 11, 2025.