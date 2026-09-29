Aamrapali Dubey breaks silence on dating rumours with Nirahua: ‘Dinesh Ji tells me to get married’

Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey has spoken about her close friendship with Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, and explained why people often mistake their bond for a romantic relationship.

Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey has addressed the long-running rumours about her relationship with actor and politician Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. Speaking to fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Luv Gill, the actress explained why people often believe that the two are dating.

Aamrapali described her bond with Dinesh as a close friendship where they understand each other without needing to say much.

"When I came to the Bhojpuri industry, my best friend was Dinesh ji. Till today, if I have to say something to Dinesh ji, I will just look at him. He will know what I want to say and he will start laughing. So friends should be like this. No-filter friendship."

What did Aamrapali say about dating rumours?

The actress also addressed the repeated speculation about their relationship. She revealed that Dinesh himself often tells her to get married, even though many people assume they are a couple.

"People think that Dinesh ji and I are dating. Poor Dinesh ji has gone crazy by confessing that I should marry someone in my life. What should I tell him? Actually, people think that marriage is so easy. They don't understand that we (girls) will have to leave everything which has been made for so many years. So boys find this word very easy - 'Get married.'"

Her comments highlighted the difference between public assumptions about their relationship and the friendship she says they share.

Aamrapali and Nirahua's on-screen partnership

Aamrapali and Nirahua have been a popular pair in Bhojpuri cinema since they first appeared together in Nirahua Hindustani in 2014. The film marked Aamrapali's debut in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Before making her debut, she had appeared in Hindi television shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maayka and Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein.

Following the success of Nirahua Hindustani, the two actors worked together in several Bhojpuri films, including Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Raja Babu, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London and Sher Singh.

Their frequent collaborations on screen have contributed to public curiosity about their relationship off screen.