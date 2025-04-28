The official statement further emphasised that Aamir Khan has immense respect for Guru Nanak and would never participate in anything disrespectful.

Aamir Khan’s team has firmly denied any involvement with a controversial AI-generated poster and teaser falsely depicting the actor as Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Fake poster sparks outrageThe situation escalated after a fake YouTube channel impersonating a popular music company circulated the fabricated content, sparking outrage.

Now, the controversy surrounding the purported teaser and viral picture has been put to rest. Pritpal Singh Baliawal lodged a complaint with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), terming it a "deliberate conspiracy to provoke the Sikh community and disrupt religious harmony." Also, Aamir Khan's spokesperson has since clarified that the image is "completely fake and AI-generated."

The official statement further emphasised that Aamir Khan has immense respect for Guru Nanak and would never participate in anything disrespectful. The public is advised to disregard the false news and be cautious of misinformation."The poster showing Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak is completely fake and AI-generated. Aamir Khan has no connection to any such project. He holds the highest respect for Guru Nanak and would never be part of anything disrespectful. Please don't fall for fake news, read the official statement.







Aamir Khan's recent controversy coincides with his hiatus following the underwhelming performance of "Laal Singh Chaddha." However, the actor is poised for a comeback with "Sitaare Zameen Par," a spiritual successor to his acclaimed film "Taare Zameen Par" (2007). Directed by RS Prasanna, this sports drama is set to hit theatres on June 20. Khan's pipeline also includes a comedy film helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and a superhero venture with Lokesh Kanagaraj at the helm, signalling an exciting phase in his career.

Besides professional endeavours, Aamir has been in the spotlight for his relationship with Gauri Spratt. The actor recently visited his ex-wife, Reena Dutta, with his new girlfriend Gauri and son Junaid Khan, sparking mixed reactions on social media.