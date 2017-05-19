Aamir Khan shares his favorite memory of Sachin Tendulkar

Headlines

National Nutrition Week 2023: 10 superfoods to Incorporate into your everyday diet

Watch: Brave mediator calms heated altercation inside Mumbai local train, video goes viral

Asia Cup 2023: How can India still qualify for Super Fours after Ind vs Pak match wash out?

Ameesha Patel says Kareena Kapoor didn't back out, but was 'asked to leave' Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: 'They were having...'

Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan rover put to ‘sleep mode’ as it completes first assignments on Moon, says ISRO

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

National Nutrition Week 2023: 10 superfoods to Incorporate into your everyday diet

Watch: Brave mediator calms heated altercation inside Mumbai local train, video goes viral

Asia Cup 2023: How can India still qualify for Super Fours after Ind vs Pak match wash out?

10 herbs that will naturally reduce high blood pressure

8 things to stop doing if you want a longer life

 8 Bollywood actors who are set to collaborate with South filmmakers 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Vivek Agnihotri says he will watch first day first show of Jawan, asks Shah Rukh Khan's fan to help him in...

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Aamir Khan shares his favorite memory of Sachin Tendulkar

Just like everyone, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is also eagerly awaiting for the release of ?

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 19, 2017, 03:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Just like everyone, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is also eagerly awaiting for the release of ?Sachin: A billion Dreams?.

And he has expressed his excitement by posting a video on social media sharing his favorite memory of Sachin Tendulkar.

Aamir expressed the exact thoughts of every cricket fan---when the former Indian cricketer would come on field, whether it would be the joy of Sachin hitting a 4 or a 6, the ecstasy of a wicket taken by him or the sorrow of him getting out.

But unlike us, Aamir had a personal story to share one of his best memory of Sachin.

He recalls the time during Lagaan's premiere, where Sachin was seated in the theatre and the cricket scene showed up. For him, it was really rewarding to see the Master Blaster engrossed in the game, he even appealed for a wicket exclaiming loudly in the theater.

Aamir shared, "To watch Sachin get engrossed in a match that I'm playing, and cheer for me, and all of that is so unreal to me. And what really is my most memorable Sachin moment. For the first and the last time, I guess I could see Sachin cheering for me, playing cricket. Something I'll never forget, it's etched in my memory."

The actor also wished Sachin Tendulkar luck for his movie and shared his love. It is overwhelming to see the legends of both the industries to share such a bond.

?Sachin: A billion Dreams?, sketches the life story of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, and is one of the most anticipated movie of the year.

The flick not only takes us down the memory lane with some of the most iconic moments in the cricketer's life but also throws light on the personal life of the legend.

?Sachin: A billion Dreams?, written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions is scheduled to be released on 26 May 2017.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Nutrition Week 2023: How to ensure women's good health in their 30s?

Malayalam actress Aparna P Nair found dead at her home in Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What is Virat Kohli's record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup?

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after Shaheen Afridi bowls to Rohit Sharma in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match goes viral

Asia Cup 2023: What happens if India vs Pakistan match is washed out due to rain?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE