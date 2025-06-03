Mumbai, Aamir Khan opened up about a deeply personal chapter from his life, his son Junaid Khan’s diagnosis with dyslexia during childhood.

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, spoke about his son Junaid Khan’s childhood diagnosis of dyslexia during a fan event in Mumbai on Monday. He compared the situation to his film Taare Zameen Par and admitted that he was a strict father to Junaid before they understood his condition.

Aamir said, "I was like Nandkishore Awasthi in the beginning (the father from Taare Zameen Par). I used to scold Junaid." He also mentioned that he kept Junaid’s condition private earlier out of respect for his son’s privacy.

The actor added, "He couldn’t read properly. So I used to try to explain things to him, and I would get confused too — how can he not understand such simple things? Then, later on, we found out he has dyslexia. And of course, we helped him with that.

While recalling the first time he heard the script of Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan shared, "It felt like my story. It was so close to me." While promoting Loveyapa, Junaid Khan had shared that he was diagnosed with dyslexia during his childhood. He also spoke about how both his parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, were incredibly supportive throughout his journey.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for his next release, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is scheduled to hit theatres on June 20, 2025. The film features Genelia D’Souza in a pivotal role and is an official remake of the Spanish movie Champions.