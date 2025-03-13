In videos and pictures doing rounds on social media, Aamir Khan can be seen thanking the shutterbugs for their love and support over the years.

Aamir Khan has been in the news on his birthday. He has turned 60 today, March 13, 2025. On the eve of his birthday, he interacted with media and spoke at length about his life and plannings ahead. He hosted a fun meet and greet with the media. While talking to the press, the actor left everyone surprised as he revealed that he has found love again.

The superstar introduced his new lady love, Gauri. He introduced his partner to the media by giving her an adorable shoutout. Aamir revealed that they have been friends for 25 years, however, they developed romantic feelings for each other just one year ago. He even sang the romantic Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Main song from 'Kabhi Kabhi' for Gauri. Aamir's newest love interest is believed to be the mother of twins. Further details about this mystery woman are yet to be unwrapped.

When asked about the wedding plans, the actor refused to comment. Not just that, Aamir even cut his birthday cake with the paps. In videos and pictures doing rounds on social media, Aamir was seen thanking the shutterbugs for their love and support over the years.

Prior to this, 3 Bollywood Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan came together under one roof for an early celebration of Aamir's 60th birthday with a special Iftaar party. Salman was dressed in casual attire, whereas SRK was seen hiding his face in the hoodie. Aamir accompanied SRK to his car as the duo was surrounded by heavy security apparatus. It is not every day that the three superstars come together in their personal spaces.

He was also asked whether the three Khan superstars are working in one film! He said they can work together if a good script comes their way. When asked what the three Khans talked about he jokingly said ‘we talked about media.’

(With inputs from IANS)