A 3-minute preview of a film was unveiled, showcasing a story of redemption and resilience about a former basketball coach who, after a court run-in, is ordered to train a group of individuals on the autism spectrum.

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has been making headlines for not-so-good reasons. After the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer, mixed reactions poured in on the internet. That was not all, the internet has unearthed that the film is frame-by-frame copy of Hollywood film Champion, which is itself a copy of the Spanish film, Campeones.

The plot of Sitaare Zameen Par bears striking similarities to the 2023 Hollywood film Champions, starring Woody Harrelson. Both films feature a coach who is sentenced to community service and ends up training a team of intellectually disabled individuals. Notably, many scenes in Sitaare Zameen Par have been observed to closely mirror scenes from Champions, sparking internet discussions about the similarities between the two films.

Social media reactions were mixed, with some praising its wholesome and entertaining vibe, while others criticized it for being a remake and lacking emotional depth. One user appreciated the trailer's lightheartedness, while another fan enthusiastically declared Aamir Khan's return as a "GOAT" moment, describing the trailer as emotional, powerful, and unmissable.



Reacting to the similarities, an irate netizen wrote, “What is Bollywood?An industry where originality is on vacation, A remix factory where they take a Hollywood or Tollywood script, add 6 unnecessary songs, and call it “a cinematic universe.” A second netizen commented sarcastically, “Copying frame by frame! That requires some real talent.” Some social media users called for a boycott, warning they'd skip the film if it didn't deliver something new. One user commented, "If this movie doesn't do well, don't say Bollywood can't make good movies."