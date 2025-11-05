FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt loses cool at paparazzi in viral video: ‘Why are you all...'

Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, went viral after confronting paparazzi for following her in Mumbai. The incident has sparked discussions about celebrity privacy and media boundaries.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 04:04 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

A video of Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, has gone viral on social media and it’s not for a red-carpet moment. The clip shows Gauri getting visibly upset with the paparazzi for following her around in the city, sparking a big conversation online about celebrity privacy.

Gauri Spratt snaps at paps

In the video, Gauri can be seen walking with a friend when she suddenly notices photographers trailing behind her. Irritated, she turns around and asks, 'Why are you all following me?' Her reaction quickly went viral, with fans sharing mixed reactions, some supporting her for calling out the constant invasion of privacy, while others were simply surprised to see her this upset.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This isn’t the first time Gauri has expressed annoyance at the paparazzi. Earlier too, she was spotted requesting them to stop following her when she was out for a casual outing.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt comes from a Tamil-Irish background and has built a successful career in the fashion industry. She works as a stylist, photographer and producer, and also holds the position of Partner and Director at the popular BBlunt salon in Mumbai.

Gauri, who has a six-year-old son from her previous marriage, has been dating Aamir Khan for some time now. The actor, who was previously married to Reena Dutta and later Kiran Rao, introduced Gauri earlier this year, calling her an important part of his life.

As the viral video continues to circulate, it has once again raised questions about how far paparazzi should go when it comes to celebrities’ private lives, especially those who aren’t used to the constant flash of cameras.

