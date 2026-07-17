Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao comes out in support of Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike: 'I stand in solidarity'

Kiran Rao backed Sonam Wangchuk on day 20 of his hunger strike over issues with NEET-UG 2026. She called the government's silence 'shocking and inhumane' and urged dialogue.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has extended her support to activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. She called him an inspiration and urged the government to talk to protestors.

Kiran Rao backs Sonam Wangchuk on day 20 of fast

Kiran Rao, the ex-wife of Aamir Khan, showed support for Sonam Wangchuk on July 17, during his 20-day hunger strike protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 exam at Jantar Mantar. She expressed her solidarity with Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP, and other advocates for student rights on Instagram.

'My salaams to Sonam ji, Neha, Maneesh, Ameen and all the others for undertaking a hunger strike to make sure that justice is served. Our nation is indebted to you for shaking us out of our apathy and reminding us that every voice counts,' she posted. Kiran also said she was distressed by the silence around the protest. 'It is so distressing to witness the complete silence that this hunger strike has been met with, even after 19 days. What will it take for those in power to listen to the people? It is shocking and inhumane,' she added.

She urged the government to start a dialogue with the protestors and understand the pain of students. The Laapataa Ladies director also changed her Instagram profile picture to 'I Support Sonam.' She is among many public figures who have signed an open letter asking the government to speak with Wangchuk and requesting him to end his fast.

Also read: Dhyan Sreenivasan mocks Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha, says 'I could become CM after doing...'

Other celebrities join in support

Several Bollywood figures, including Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, and Naseeruddin Shah, have expressed support for Wangchuk. In a protest video, Wangchuk mentioned his health status, urging people to participate in a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20 instead of focusing on his fast.