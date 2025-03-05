The Hindi film industry is known for the camaraderie among its members. Aamir Khan proved exactly that.

Aamir Khan became a star to watch out for since the release of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1998. He gave many hits in the coming years. Films like Dil, Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke turned out to be box office successes earning praise for Aamir from critics and viewers alike. However, he remained a Bollywood kid despite all the accolades, and like a true-blue industry kid, he kept helping other actors and filmmakers by doing smaller roles or cameos as they are called.

One such film was Damini in which he appeared for just a song and a small scene as Aamir Khan. The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, had Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor and Meenakshi Sheshadri in the lead roles. It released in 1993 and went on to become a superhit. The film is still known for Sunny Deol’s powerful dialogues and Meenakshi Sheshadri’s nuanced performance.

Aamir Khan, who was also working with Rajkumar Santoshi in Andaz Apna Apna at that time, appeared in a song. Andaz Apna Apna released the next year but didn’t turn out to be a hit. However, over the years, it acquired a cult status among the audiences.

It wasn’t Bollywood of today where actors think many times before making a move in public. Actors, back then, were ready to go beyond their limits to help each other. Just like Aamir Khan did for Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol.

READ | Javed Akhtar met an assistant director and predicted he is going to be a superstar, he was not Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan but…