Aamir Khan Productions to make documentary on President Droupadi Murmu's inspiring journey

Aamir Khan Productions is making a documentary on President Droupadi Murmu’s journey from a village in Odisha to India’s first tribal President, focusing on her struggles and rise in public service.

Aamir Khan Productions has announced a new documentary on the life and journey of President Droupadi Murmu, focusing on her rise from humble beginnings to India’s highest constitutional office.

From Odisha village to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Aamir Khan Productions is working with director Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal to create a documentary about Droupadi Murmu's life. Her incredible journey from a lowly tribal origin in Odisha to becoming India's first tribal president and the country's second female president will be chronicled in the project.

The goal of the documentary is to give a thorough account of her early years, hardships, and life-changing events that influenced her decision to enter public service. It will highlight how she overcome social obstacles and personal disappointments to advance her career in governance.

Focus on struggle, resilience and leadership

The movie will examine the difficulties President Murmu encountered throughout her life, including as adversity and personal tragedies, and how these events fortified her determination. Her years of public service will also be highlighted, highlighting her devotion to social development, discipline and hard work. The filmmakers want to present her path as a very human tale of tenacity as much as a political ascent. The documentary will highlight how her life has inspired many people, particularly Indian women and tribal groups.

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Past collaborations

Aamir Khan Productions' emphasis on socially conscious storytelling is carried over into this production. In the past, the banner has supported initiatives that examine societal concerns and true tales. Following the success of her highly praised documentary Rubaru Roshni, which was narrated by Aamir Khan, director Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal is back to work with the production company.