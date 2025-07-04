Aamir Khan makes SHOCKING revelation: THIS Pakistani cricketer ruined his first marriage with Reena Dutta

During a recent interview, 'Perfectionist' Aamir Khan opened about his first marriage with Reena Dutta, making a shocking revelation that a Pakistani cricketer ruined his marriage.

Aamir Khan is busy promoting his latest 'Sitaare Zameen Par', that just got released on 20 June 2025, and is a sequel of 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par'. During a recent interview with Lallantop, Aamir Khan opened about his first marriage with Reena Dutta, making a shocking revelation that a Pakistani cricketer ruined his marriage. In the interview, he shared that a famous cricket match between India and Pakistan ended up ruining his wedding day, what should have been the happiest day of his life. Let's dig deeper what exactly he revealed.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were childhood sweethearts and neighbours. However, Reena's parents were against their relationship and even made Reena promise to not meet Aamir. When Aamir turned 21 (legal age) on march 14, 1986, soon they both secretly tied knot in a court marriage. They were scared to go back home and convey their parents of their 'secret marriage.' However when they went home something unexpected happened.

As soon he reached home, a cricket match between India and Pakistan was going on. This cricket match was of 1986 in Sharjah, when India lost to Pakistan, as Pakistani batsman Javed Miandad hit a last-ball six, breaking many hearts.

He said, “No one asked us anything because everyone was busy watching the match,” Aamir said. “Even I sat down with them and started watching. India was winning, and we all were happy. But then Javed Miandad hit a six on the last ball… and everything changed.”

“That six spoiled everything. I went into depression,” Aamir said with a smile. Hew said that this six ruined his mood on his wedding day.

Later, Aamir Khan got the chance to meet Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad during a flight. "“I told him, Javed bhai, you did not do the right thing. You ruined my marriage. He asked how. I told him, on that day you hit that six, and I went into depression.”

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta marriage

While he shared a funny incident, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's marriage 'secret' marriage, remained secret for few months, as Reena's family eventually found it and were extremely furious about it. Reena's father was so shocked that he cut ties with his daughter and also suffered a heart attack. But over the years, the families accepted thier relationship and the bond between both families grew stronger. Moreover, Aamir khan's sister Farhat later married Reena’s brother Rajiv.

Aamir and Reena later got divorced in 2002, after 16 years of marriage. They have two children together, Junaid and Ira. Aamir later married Kiran Rao in 2005 and got divorced in 2021. He is currently dating Gauri Spratt.