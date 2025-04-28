The visuals seemed to suggest an amicable dynamic between Aamir, Reena and Gauri, despite the complexities of their past relationships, leaving social media users perplexed.

Aamir Khan has been making headlines recently, but not for his cinematic endeavours. Instead, it's his personal life that's been under the spotlight. The actor was spotted leaving his ex-wife Reena Dutta's residence on Sunday evening, sparking curiosity among fans and paparazzi alike. What's particularly noteworthy is that Aamir wasn't alone; he was accompanied by his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, and his son Junaid Khan, whom he shares with Reena.

A video shared on Instagram captured the unusual sight, leaving many social media users perplexed. The visuals seemed to suggest an amicable dynamic between Aamir, Reena and Gauri, despite the complexities of their past relationships. The unusual family encounter has generated significant buzz online, with many discussing the intricacies of Aamir's personal life.



In the clip, Aamir was seen wearing a simple blue-white outfit, while Gauri complemented him in a pink-white kurta set. Aamir and Reena's son, Junaid, was also seen in the clip. The video was posted on its Instagram handle. Reacting to clip, a user said, “He always keeps his girlfriends,wives together. A second user commented, “ In ka saeeh ha ,seperation bhi ho jaty aur get together bhi chalty rehty.” A third user reacted, “Aisi waali understanding sabke paas hona chahiye.” “At least they are on good terms, this family is cool” said a fourth user. “Ashirwad lene gaya hoga,” joked another user.



Aamir Khan's personal life has been a subject of interest, with a complex marital history. He first married Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he had two children, Junaid and Ira Khan. The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. Aamir then married Kiran Rao in 2005, and they had a son named Azad before parting ways in 2021 after 16 years together. Recently, Aamir introduced his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the public on his 60th birthday. Interestingly, the two had a prior connection, having met 25 years ago before losing touch. They reconnected a couple of years ago and have been together for about 18 months. Gauri, who previously lived in Bengaluru, has been married before and has a six-year-old son.