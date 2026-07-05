Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Ira Khan and Junaid Khan rush to intimate ceremony, despite rains | Watch

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai, attended by close family and friends.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai, attended by close family and friends. The celebration, held at Aamir’s Pali Hill residence, saw emotional and joyful moments despite heavy monsoon rains in the city.

Junaid Khan attends Aamir Khan’s wedding

Junaid Khan attended the dads of Aamir Khan, who were among the guests; they were seen arriving at the location in the midst of a torrential downpour. Videos show Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare walking in the rain as security led visitors inside, while Junaid Khan rushes inside wearing a maroon kurta.

Ira Khan Arrival:

Videos of the severe rain outside Aamir Khan's Pali Hill home during the wedding were posted by a paparazzo. Ira Khan was also seen arriving in a classy ethnic attire.

Ambani family arrival wedding celebrations

Videos purporting to show the entrance of high-end vehicles allegedly connected to the Ambani family also attracted attention to the wedding on the internet. The convoy travelling in Mumbai's torrential rain rapidly went viral on social media, boosting the already well-known celebration's publicity.

The ceremony was attended by some close friends and family members, as well as other noteworthy visitors who showed up in spite of the difficult weather. Aamir and Gauri are surrounded by loved ones in the first wedding photo, which signifies the start of a new chapter in their relationship.

Also read: Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt are now married: First picture of newlyweds from intimate ceremony goes viral

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s love story