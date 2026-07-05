Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt are now married: First picture of newlyweds from intimate ceremony goes viral

Aamir Khan’s wedding first picture is out, showing an intimate family moment from the ceremony that has gone viral online.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan officially tied the knot with his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate wedding ceremony held at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai on July 5. The actor had personally confirmed the wedding date a few days earlier, revealing that the celebration would be a simple home ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

Aamir-Gauri's wedding ceremony pics:

The first picture from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding has surfaced online, showing an intimate family moment from the celebration. A pleasant and intimate ceremonial mood is captured in the picture as Aamir Khan signs a register while surrounded by close family members and visitors.

Ambani family's arrival viral video

In Mumbai's heavy rain, a convoy of luxury cars arrived at Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding, with reports identifying it as the Ambani family's arrival. The viral video quickly grabbed attention online, becoming one of the biggest highlights of the intimate wedding celebrations.

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Aamir Khan's previous marriages and children

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. After their separation, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The former couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy before announcing their separation in 2021. Despite ending their marriage, Aamir and Kiran have continued to co-parent Azad and share a cordial relationship.