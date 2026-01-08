Aamir Khan finally breaks silence on his feud with Faissal: 'How can you fight...'

Aamir Khan opened up about his feud with brother Faissal Khan, recalling their 2000 film Mela and saying family conflicts are painful. He expressed regret over their broken relationship but said he still wishes the best for Faissal despite the challenges.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently spoke about the long-standing conflict between him and his younger brother Faissal Khan. For years, their feud has been a topic in the media, consisting of family quarrels and personal accusations. Aamir, in a recent interview, expressed his views on the controversy and revealed his side of the story to the fans.

Looking back at ‘Mela’:

Aamir reminisced about the 25th anniversary of the movie Mela, which came out in 2000. It was a movie whose purpose was to promote Faissal's career in Bollywood. Aamir confessed that he signed up for the movie to cheer his brother on, but the film flopped at the box office. He remarked that the movie's failure was a big blow to both of them. Aamir still stated that he acted out of love and support for his brother, regardless of the result.

Family feud and feelings:

Dealing with the clash, Aamir declared that the discord within a family is not only agonising but also difficult to comprehend. He was heard saying, 'How is it possible to quarrel with your own family?' He also stated that at times such events are uncontrollable and that they are just a part of fate. Aamir felt sorry for the destroyed relationship but insisted that he still wished the best for Faissal.

Faissal’s allegations and public reactions:

Faissal has withdrawn his relations with Aamir and other relatives openly. He has made drastic accusations concerning his treatment in the family, including disagreement regarding his career. On the other hand, Aamir and his relatives have refuted these claims. The fans' reactions were divided, some being on Faissal's side, and others backing Aamir. This argument has highlighted the problems which celebrities encounter in handling family and career pressures.

Aamir’s message:

Aamir clarified that he really tried to assist Faissal in his profession, but ultimately, the success was influenced by several factors like talent, timing and fate. He pointed out that he will forever want the best for his brother, though their relationship is difficult. The conversation brings out the emotional hurdles that family disputes in the limelight entail.