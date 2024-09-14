Aakanksha Singh talks about Bench Life, shares how Bollywood is different from south Indian film industries | Exclusive

Aakanksh Singh plays the leading character of Isha in the recently released web series Bench Life. Also starring Vaibhav Reddy, Ritika Singh, and Charan Peri, the comedy drama is streaming on SonyLIV.

Bench Life is a comedy-drama series that offers a hilarious take on the often-overlooked experience of being on the corporate bench, a period where employees find themselves without active projects and a clear sense of direction. The show, which premiered on SonyLIV on September 12, follows the journey of Balu, Meenakshi, Ravi, Isha, and their friends as they navigate the ups and downs of corporate life. Vaibhav Reddy, Ritika Singh, Charan Peri, and Aakanksha Singh play the leading roles. In a conversation with DNA, Aakanksha talked about Bench Life in detail.

Shedding light upon her character Isha, the actress said, "The show is not just about the corporate bench. It's not just about the IT company, it's not just about the corporate world. There are so many layers to the storyline, and if I talk about Isha's character, she is the leader of the team. She has a very vulnerable side to her. She is very independent, and emotional. How the professional journey of this character blends in beautifully with her personal journey, you will get to see that in the show." Talking about how she felt being part of an ensemble cast, Aakanksha added, 'It's been amazing. I got to see such brilliant actors like Ritika, Charan. It was really nice collaborating with them. We have a women director, Manasa, and it was fun to shoot with her too. It was a great team."

Aakanksha has worked in a couple of Hindi films including Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Runway 34, and a few Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada movies such as Malli Raava, Veerapandiyapuram, and Pailwaan. Sharing her experience of how Bollywood is different from the south Indian film industries, the actress said, "In south, we don't have sync sound and dub for our scenes later on. But in Hindi, we try to take as much live audio as we can. We dub only when there's a disturbance. That's one major difference. In terms of working style and working pattern across the industries, my experience has been thoroughly great and very professional."

Directed by Manasa Sharma and produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures, Bench Life is streaming on SonyLIV in its original Telugu language and dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali languages.

