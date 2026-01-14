AA23: Allu Arjun teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Mythri Movie Makers call it 'eternal combination in Indian cinema' - Watch

Allu Arjun will reunite with Mythri Movie Makers after the blockbuster success of the Pushpa franchise. Lokesh Kanagaraj will hope to bounce back after the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie debacle. Tentatively titled AA23 and an Anirudh Ravichander musical, the shooting will begin in 2026.

Icon Star Allu Arjun is set to collaborate with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj in a massive pan-India project with Anirudh Ravichander as the music director and Mythri Movie Makers as the producers. The highly anticipated film, that brings together two of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema, was officially announced on January 14, coinciding with the Makar Sankranti and Pongal 2026 celebrations, with a special video featuring intriguing visuals and exciting background music.

Sharing the clip on its official social media handles, the production house Mythi Movie Makers wrote, "A Collaboration that will be Eternal in Indian Cinema. Icon Star @alluarjun X @Dir_Lokesh X @MythriOfficial X @anirudhofficial. STRIVE FOR GREATNESS. Shoot begins in 2026. #AALoki #AA23 #LK7."

Describing his enthusiasm with the lyrics in the video, Allu Arjun wrote, "I SAY 23 Goin on a spree Low-Key G Locked in mentally That’s a guarantee! Excited about the new journey with the Maverick @Dir_Lokesh garu & at last with brother @anirudhofficial Can't wait for this one." Lokesh added, "Blessed with the best @alluarjun Looking forward to kicking off this journey with you sir, Let's make it a massive blast, Once again with my brother @anirudhofficial." Anirudh captioned the announcement video, "I say #23 The combo you’ve all been waiting for Scorin for my brother Icon Star @alluarjun in a @Dir_Lokesh special."

Fans also shared their thunderous reactions with comments such as, "Pure history in the making", "This is not just a collaboration, it’s a moment that will be remembered in Indian cinema. Absolute madness loading", and "Rs 1000 crore loading, box office blockbuster guaranteed." The official title and release date of the film haven't been announcet yet.

Allu Arjun will reunite with Mythri Movie Makers after the blockbuster success of the Pushpa franchise. The Telugu star also has a pan-India fantasy spectacle lined up with Atlee. On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj has helmed multiple Tamil blockbusters such as Kaithi, Master, Vikram, and Leo. However, his last film Coolie with Rajinikanth underperformed at the box office in 2025, even after grossing Rs 500 crore worldwide. Tentatively titled AA23, the film is expected to present Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar under Lokesh Kanagaraj’s dynamic direction, making it one of the most awaited cinematic events in recent times.



READ | Toxic: Yash film lands in BIG legal trouble ahead of clash with Dhurandhar 2, complaint filed for 'sexually explicit' scenes