AA22xA6 story LEAKED? Allu Arjun, Atlee's Rs 800 crore film is time-travel sci-fi drama, Pushpa actor plays a father who meets.., fans react

On AA22xA6 IMDb's page, the basic plot of the movie got leaked, and it left netizens puzzled about what Allu Arjun is cooking with Atlee.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 11:55 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actor Allu Arjun and director Atlee's collaboration, tentatively titled 'AA26xA6', is among the most-awaited films. This movie marks AA's first film after the all-time blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, and also the return of Atlee as director after Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 1000 crore hit Jawan. AA26xA6 has the biggest star cast and a budget that will blow your mind. Recently, the basic plot of the movie got leaked, and it has left fans puzzled and elated at the same time. 

AA26xA6 is a time-travel sci-fi drama where Allu Arjun plays...

As per the IMDb page, Allu Arjun and Atlee's film is a time-travel-based sci-fi film based on an emotional drama of a father-son relationship. In the movie, Allu Arjun travels to the future to meet his son, explaining his past struggles. The son, in his present, will fight for his father and protect him. If the information provided is accurate, then the film will be a visually treat backed with strong emotions. However, if you visit the movie page now, the synopsis has been deleted. The official information on the plot hasn't been announced yet. However, the image from the original page was shared on X (formerly Twitter), and it has gone viral in no time. For the unversed, any social media user can make changes to IMDb pages, so the authenticity of the synopsis is questionable. 

Netizens' reaction to Allu Arjun-Atlee's film

A fan asked Grok to confirm if this is the actual storyline of the film. The AI-powered chatbox replied, "Based on recent news from sources like The Hindu and Filmfare, the Allu Arjun-Atlee collaboration for AA22xA6 is real—it's a sci-fi action film produced by Sun Pictures, announced in April 2025. The time travel plot aligns with leaks about multi-roles, but official story details aren't fully confirmed yet." Another fan wrote, "Mersal, Jawan, same template script: father-son emotion." One of the fans wrote, "Its not official/real, anyone can go there and edit all attributes of the film, even the cast." 

The stellar cast of AA26xA6 

Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie reportedly stars Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Kovai Sarala. The movie is expected to release in 2027.

