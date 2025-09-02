AA22xA6: Deepika Padukone to reportedly shoot high-octane action scenes for Allu Arjun and Atlee's film this month

Sources say the shoot’s 30-day schedule was planned months ago, involving a large crew and multiple actors.

Allu Arjun has quickly returned to work on director Atlee’s big-budget project, tentatively called AA22xA6, just days after losing his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam on August 30. He completed the funeral rituals in Hyderabad before flying back to Mumbai to continue filming at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri.

Sources say the shoot’s 30-day schedule was planned months ago, involving a large crew and multiple actors. Arjun didn’t want to cause any delays, especially since major action sequences are being filmed under the guidance of international stunt experts on massive sets.

The buzz is that Deepika Padukone will join the film’s shoot in November. As per reports, her scenes are expected to be action-heavy, with filming planned at locations across India and abroad.

Atlee, who earlier worked with Deepika in Jawan, expressed his excitement about teaming up with her again—this time alongside Allu Arjun. He described the pairing as a “filmmaker’s dream” and promised something unforgettable for audiences.

The makers have not yet revealed the official release date.