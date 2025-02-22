A writer's narration drastically altered one of his original scenes, turning it into something unexpectedly risqué, leaving Barjatya to reevaluate the importance of writing.

Acclaimed director Sooraj Barjatya, known for hits like Hum Apke Hai Koun, Maine Pyaar Kiya, and Hum Saath Hai, initially underestimated the power of writing. However, a transformative experience changed his perspective. A writer's narration drastically altered one of his original scenes, turning it into something unexpectedly risqué, leaving Barjatya to reevaluate the importance of writing.

In an interview, Sooraj Barjatya reminisced about a pivotal moment during the narration of one of his films. He recalled a scene where the hero had to leave a college function early due to his ailing mother. The heroine was supposed to enter the room and ask him why he was leaving so soon. However, the writer's narration took an unexpected turn.

Barjatya quoted the writer, "Sabse pehli ladki aayi andar aur gale lag gayi, aur jhoomti hui bistar me aur bole kyu jaa rahe ho" (The first girl came in and hugged him, and jumping onto the bed, asked why he was leaving). Barjatya was taken aback, realizing that the scene had taken a drastic turn. He admitted that this experience taught him the importance of writing and the need to learn the craft.

Meanwhile, Sooraj Barjatya, who recently turned a year older, is looking to revive another classic film after the successful re-releases of Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!. He has also announced a new project with Salman Khan, with whom he previously collaborated on those iconic films.

Recently, Barjatya worked as the showrunner on the SonyLIV series, Bada Naam Karenge. It marks his entry into OTT platforms, revisiting the classic joint family saga with a modern twist. While retaining familiar elements like weddings and close-knit families, the series gently explores the cracks in traditional family dynamics, with a new protagonist, Rishabh, replacing the iconic Prem.

